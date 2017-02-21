Construction, Not Destruction! Working With Your Builder
The core of any good building project, whether you’re building an extension or building a full house from the ground up, is not the tools or the foundation, but the relationship you have with your builder. Really, the right builder will understand how to work with you, and the relationship needs to work right from […]
Montreal – Why Residents Love Living Here
It’s not surprising that Montreal in Canada is considered a great place to reside. It’s not its largest city but it is considered one of its most ‘European’ with residents speaking English and French. Montreal’s property market has up to now escaped attention due to not experiencing the stratospheric gains in value that Toronto and […]
Property Buying In The UK’s Most Historic Cities
British historic cities are often noted for their amazing architecture and cultural treasures. Property buying in some of the UK’s conservation areas is very much sought-after but it can be a little tricky to navigate the laws and regulations of listed buildings and the likes. Related Posts Questions To Ask When Choosing Your First Investment […]
Your Essential Moving Home Guide
If you’re not organised, moving home can be really stressful. It isn’t so bad when you’re moving alone, but if you have a big family to think about, you need to start organising early. So, here is your essential guide to moving home without any stress. Related Posts Who Do You Need To Hire When […]
Villa Or Apartment – Vacation Property Uncovered
When you fall in love with a place, it’s so easy to make an impulse buy for a vacation home there. This can be incredibly risky. Instead, a considered approach is always required when you’re looking to invest in a property that will only be your part-time home. There is a chance you haven’t fully […]
5 Things to Consider When You’re Buying a Family Home
Buying a home under any circumstances can be difficult, but it gets all the more tricky when you’re not just buying for yourself, but the whole clan. When you have a family, there’s much more that has to go into buying a home than just “I like this place, and I think I’ll buy it.” […]
Sell My House – A Useful Guide to Selling Your Property
Selling a property isn’t always a straightforward process. The housing market has gradually improved in recent years, but if you want to get the best price for your property, there’s a few things you’ll need to do. Here, you’ll discover the best tips and advice to follow before you put your house on the market. […]
Is Property The Best Investment For Your Future?
When it comes to saving for your future, you’re often met with a range of different options, and you don’t always know which is right for you. Yes, you probably have your 401K ready for when you need it. But, that doesn’t have to be your only option. Sometimes, you’ll find that it won’t quite […]
Buy-To-Let: Your Top Concerns
For anyone who is thinking of trying to make some money in property, buy-to-let is a common and popular way to go. The reason for this is that it can provide you with a pretty swift income and return, and it is relatively easy to get into as long as you have the necessary starting […]
10 Unique Ways of Selecting Your Fabric
In the world of home décor and upholstery, fabric and textiles are building blocks and reign paramount as design influencers. Decorating your house is a wonderfully creative project, selection of desired fabrics can test decision-making abilities. The fabric is the piece that sets the tone of the room, environment, and house. No need to fret- […]
FHA 101: The Basics of the Best Home Loan on the Market
Shopping for a home is never easy, but it’s not even fun when you don’t have good credit. Poor-credit homebuyers often must face the prospect of acquiring an unexciting home with an unaffordable mortgage — unless you know about Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans. An FHA home loan is the answer to all your bad-credit, […]
The legal requirements of selling a property you have inherited
Bereavement is one of life’s most difficult circumstances, and should you find yourself responsible for a deceased loved-one’s property, you may feel daunted by the task of selling it. Though the process can be complex and differs from case to case, we’ve de-cluttered and renovated the information, to provide you with a simple and non-stressful […]